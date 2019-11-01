Ajara keen on Champions League spot after cup heroics

Cameroon forward Nchout Njoya Ajara is keen on returning to the Champions League after helping power Valerenga to the Norwegian Women's Cup final.

Ajara netted a hat-trick to fire her side to a 4-1 win over Arna-Bjornar in the semi-finals.

Valerenga will face five-time cup winners, LSK Kvinner.

In 2018, Ajara was forced to miss the cup final with her old team Sandviken because of commitments with Cameroon.

"Last year with my former club Sandviken, we got to the final but I was away with Cameroon at the Afcon in Ghana. It was very important for me that my country performs well at the tournament and I couldn't be there for Sandviken." Ajara told BBC Sport.

"Sandviken lost the final but fortunately for us we qualified for the World Cup and now I'm ready to play at my best level in this years final."

As well as scoring goals in the Norwegian cup, the 26-year-old striker has been instrumental to Valerenga's fine run in the league, scoring 11 goals in 20 games.

"It's always good scoring and contributing to the club's progress.

"I'm in a good club, I've been working very hard and my mates as well as the coach have helped me to settle well"

Valerenga are second in the 12 team league and a victory in their next outing against Avaldsnes will seal qualification for the Champions League.

Ajara, who last played in Europe's top club competition while on the books of Russian side Rossiyanka in 2013, is relishing the opportunity to play against some of the continent's best.

"I played the Champions League five years ago and even though I was still young, it was a very nice experience for me and now that I've matured, it's the sort of competition you want to play in" Ajara said.

"Every player wants to play in the tournament. The feeling is surreal and you get to improve playing against the best players.

"When the season started, not many people expected our team to be contending for the Norwegian league title.

"We've played with great determination and it's nice to be a win away from Champions League football."

"We understand what this means for the team and the fans. It will be the best way to crown our efforts this season and for me this means a lot."