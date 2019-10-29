Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Glenavon postponed due to international call-ups

Glenavon and Glentoran played out a 1-1 draw at Mourneview Park on 9 August

The Irish Premiership match between Glentoran and Glenavon at the Oval on 16 November has been postponed.

Both clubs on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the match will be re-arranged due to international call-ups.

A new date is yet to be confirmed.

Glentoran and Glenavon both had players representing the Northern Ireland Under-21s during the last international break. The Under-21s face Romania in their Euro 2021 qualifier at the Ballymena Showgrounds on 19 November.

Ian Baraclough's most recent Under-21 squad featured Glenavon pair Caolan Marron and Jack O'Mahony as well as Glentoran forward Paul O'Neill.

Glentoran are currently fifth in the Irish Premiership table while Glenavon are 10th.

