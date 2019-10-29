Maria Thorisdottir: Chelsea defender has surgery on fractured leg

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Chelsea Women's Norway defender Maria Thorisdottir has undergone surgery on a fractured leg and has been sidelined for at least the remainder of 2019.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury training during the run-up to Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United.

Thorisdottir struck the late winner in the Blues' previous Women's Super League game as they overcame Arsenal.

She posted on social media to say the surgery had been successful, adding: "2020, I'm coming for you!"

Norway will be without the Chelsea star for their home Women's European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland on 8 November.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.