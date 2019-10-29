Peterborough United: Ivan Toney asks fans to change words of chant

Ivan Toney has scored 34 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for Peterborough

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has asked his club's supporters to change the words of a chant about him to make it more family friendly.

The song references the size of the 23-year-old Englishman's penis.

In a statement on the Peterborough club website, Toney said "the song is not offensive to me".

But he added that "it would be great to hear a new family version of the song so all of the young supporters in the stadium can join in too".

Toney also said: "I want to thank the supporters for the way they have backed me since I arrived at the football club. It is great to feel loved by the fans."

The chant is similar to one Manchester United fans sang at former striker Romelu Lukaku in 2017.

On that occasion, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out contacted the Red Devils to ask their fans to stop singing it, saying the words were "offensive and discriminatory".

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player," added Kick It Out at the time.

Toney joined League One Peterborough from Newcastle in August 2018 and has scored 11 times in 17 games in all competitions this season to help take the team third in their division.