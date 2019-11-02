Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Scottish League Cup - Semi-final
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has a "good chance" of making the semi-final according to manager Steven Gerrard - the 37-year-old missed the 4-0 win at Ross County with a knock.

Steven Naismith could feature for Hearts off the bench as he looks to return from the hamstring problem which has sidelined him for most of the season. Loic Damour is suspended.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I don't think [Hearts manager Craig Levein being sacked] will affect the game. From my point of view we have to focus on what's going on here, the job we want to do and our preparation."

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee: "I am just going to do what I have done before which has led to the team winning when I have been interim manager."

Did you know? Hearts have had little luck at this stage of the League Cup in recent years - they've lost seven of their last eight semi-finals since 1998. Two of those losses were against Rangers, with the only win against Inverness on penalties (before losing to Inverness on penalties at the same stage the following year).

Top Stories