Barcelona 5-1 Real Valladolid: Lionel Messi scores twice as Barcelona return to the top

Messi has scored 16 direct free-kick goals since 2016-17, 10 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues

Lionel Messi scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona thrashed Real Valladolid 5-1 to return to the top of La Liga.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet drove in an early goal before Kiko bundled in for Valladolid.

Arturo Vidal poked in from Messi's pass to restore Barcelona's lead before the Argentine curled in a superb free-kick - the 50th such goal of his career.

Messi powered in a fourth and then set up Luis Suarez to sweep in a fifth.

Barcelona were not in action at the weekend after their game with Real Madrid was postponed because of safety fears surrounding the ongoing protests in Catalonia.

The two teams line up as fans display an Independencia banner prior to the game

That allowed Granada, who had only returned to the top flight this season, the opportunity to instead become the Spanish top flight's unlikely leaders as they beat Real Betis 1-0.

Barcelona needed to win to reclaim top spot, which they did in impressive style with Messi at his scintillating best.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves.

Alvaro Morata gave Atletico the lead after finishing off a fine team move but an excellent long-range strike by former West Ham forward Lucas Perez earned Alaves a point.