Solihull Moors v Rangers U21
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 16NeufvilleBooked at 68mins
- 2Williams
- 24Howe
- 10Hancox
- 8Carter
- 11Hawkridge
- 26BallSubstituted forBigirimanaat 56'minutes
- 29Yussuf
- 9McCallum
- 13BlissettSubstituted forBeesleyat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Reckord
- 19Wright
- 28Rowley
- 30Beesley
- 31Bigirimana
Rangers U21
- 1Budinauckas
- 2Patterson
- 6Finlayson
- 5Breen
- 3Maxwell
- 7Grezda
- 8Barjonas
- 4WilliamsonSubstituted forAtakayiat 45'minutes
- 10Dickson
- 11Kennedy
- 9Awokoya-Mebude
Substitutes
- 12Atakayi
- 14Butterworth
- 15Miller
- 16Young-Coombes
- 17Lyall
- 18McClelland
- 21Kinnear
- Referee:
- John McLoughlin
Match Stats
Home TeamSolihull MoorsAway TeamRangers U21
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8