Scottish Challenge Cup - Quarter-Final
Solihull Moors3Rangers U212

Solihull Moors v Rangers U21

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 16NeufvilleBooked at 68mins
  • 2Williams
  • 24Howe
  • 10Hancox
  • 8Carter
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 26BallSubstituted forBigirimanaat 56'minutes
  • 29Yussuf
  • 9McCallum
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forBeesleyat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Reckord
  • 19Wright
  • 28Rowley
  • 30Beesley
  • 31Bigirimana

Rangers U21

  • 1Budinauckas
  • 2Patterson
  • 6Finlayson
  • 5Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Grezda
  • 8Barjonas
  • 4WilliamsonSubstituted forAtakayiat 45'minutes
  • 10Dickson
  • 11Kennedy
  • 9Awokoya-Mebude

Substitutes

  • 12Atakayi
  • 14Butterworth
  • 15Miller
  • 16Young-Coombes
  • 17Lyall
  • 18McClelland
  • 21Kinnear
Referee:
John McLoughlin

Match Stats

Home TeamSolihull MoorsAway TeamRangers U21
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away8

