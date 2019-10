Holders Manchester City eased into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after seeing off a Southampton side focused on damage limitation after their 9-0 loss against Leicester.

Nicolas Otamendi nodded home Bernardo Silva's cross after 20 minutes.

Sergio Aguero made it two, turning in Kyle Walker's pull-back.

He then pounced on Riyad Mahrez's deflected effort for his side's third, before Jack Stephens' late header for the visitors.