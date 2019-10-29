Watford teenager Joao Pedro granted work permit year after signing

Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick in the victory over Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana

Watford's young striker Joao Pedro has been granted a work permit - 12 months after signing for the club.

But the 18-year-old will have to wait until January 2020 to join the squad.

Pedro, who is currently playing for his native Brazilian side Fluminense, signed a five-year deal with Watford in October 2018.

The teenager has scored four goals and assisted one in 22 Serie A appearances in the Brazilian top-flight this season.