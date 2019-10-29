Italian Serie A
Brescia1Inter Milan2

Romelu Lukaku scores as Inter Milan beat Brescia 2-1

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in his past three Serie A games

Romelu Lukaku scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season as Inter Milan won at Brescia to go top of the table.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead with a deflected strike before Lukaku ran down the right wing, cut inside and smashed home from 25 yards.

Milan Skriniar's own goal gave Brescia hope but Antonio Conte's Inter held on.

Lukaku, who joined Inter from Manchester United for £74m in the summer, has scored seven goals in 10 league games this season.

Perennial champions Juventus - who have yet to lose in the league - will go back to the top if they beat Genoa on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Brescia

  • 22Alfonso
  • 2Sabelli
  • 15CistanaBooked at 44mins
  • 5GastaldelloSubstituted forMartellaat 68'minutes
  • 19MangravitiSubstituted forNdojat 75'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 3MatejuBooked at 45mins
  • 25Bisoli
  • 4Tonali
  • 28Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forMatriat 86'minutes
  • 9Donnarumma
  • 45BalotelliBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 6Ndoj
  • 7Spalek
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 12Andrenacci
  • 18Aye
  • 21Matri
  • 26Martella
  • 29Semprini

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Godín
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 62mins
  • 87CandrevaBooked at 26mins
  • 5GagliardiniBooked at 44mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 23Barella
  • 18AsamoahSubstituted forBiraghiat 81'minutes
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forEspositoat 86'minutes
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 16Politano
  • 19Lazaro
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 34Biraghi
  • 46Berni
  • 95Bastoni
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamBresciaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Brescia 1, Inter Milan 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brescia 1, Inter Milan 2.

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).

Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Inter Milan. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Alessandro Matri (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).

Mario Balotelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a headed pass.

Offside, Brescia. Stefano Sabelli tries a through ball, but Alfredo Donnarumma is caught offside.

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.

Booking

Mario Balotelli (Brescia) is shown the yellow card.

Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Sebastiano Esposito replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Alessandro Matri replaces Rômulo.

Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Rômulo (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Cistana (Brescia).

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi replaces Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Dimitri Bisoli.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.

Booking

Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia).

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).

Goal!

Own Goal by Milan Skriniar, Inter Milan. Brescia 1, Inter Milan 2.

Attempt saved. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfredo Donnarumma.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Emanuele Ndoj replaces Massimiliano Mangraviti.

Offside, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.

Offside, Brescia. Andrea Cistana tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th October 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan1081122101225
2Juventus9720168823
3Atalanta962128141420
4Napoli95221811717
5Roma94411411316
6Lazio94321810815
7Cagliari9432138515
8Parma104151514113
9Fiorentina93331312112
10Bologna93331212012
11Hellas Verona1033478-112
12Torino93241112-111
13AC Milan9315913-410
14Udinese9315513-810
15Sassuolo83051516-19
16Lecce92251018-88
17Genoa92251221-98
18Brescia9216914-57
19SPAL9216716-97
20Sampdoria9117518-134
View full Italian Serie A table

