Match ends, Brescia 1, Inter Milan 2.
Romelu Lukaku scores as Inter Milan beat Brescia 2-1
Romelu Lukaku scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season as Inter Milan won at Brescia to go top of the table.
Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead with a deflected strike before Lukaku ran down the right wing, cut inside and smashed home from 25 yards.
Milan Skriniar's own goal gave Brescia hope but Antonio Conte's Inter held on.
Lukaku, who joined Inter from Manchester United for £74m in the summer, has scored seven goals in 10 league games this season.
Perennial champions Juventus - who have yet to lose in the league - will go back to the top if they beat Genoa on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Brescia
- 22Alfonso
- 2Sabelli
- 15CistanaBooked at 44mins
- 5GastaldelloSubstituted forMartellaat 68'minutes
- 19MangravitiSubstituted forNdojat 75'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 3MatejuBooked at 45mins
- 25Bisoli
- 4Tonali
- 28Orestes CaldeiraSubstituted forMatriat 86'minutes
- 9Donnarumma
- 45BalotelliBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 6Ndoj
- 7Spalek
- 8Zmrhal
- 12Andrenacci
- 18Aye
- 21Matri
- 26Martella
- 29Semprini
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2Godín
- 6de Vrij
- 37SkriniarBooked at 62mins
- 87CandrevaBooked at 26mins
- 5GagliardiniBooked at 44mins
- 77Brozovic
- 23Barella
- 18AsamoahSubstituted forBiraghiat 81'minutes
- 9LukakuSubstituted forEspositoat 86'minutes
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 34Biraghi
- 46Berni
- 95Bastoni
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brescia 1, Inter Milan 2.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan).
Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Inter Milan. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Matri (Brescia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
Mario Balotelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a headed pass.
Offside, Brescia. Stefano Sabelli tries a through ball, but Alfredo Donnarumma is caught offside.
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Booking
Mario Balotelli (Brescia) is shown the yellow card.
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Sebastiano Esposito replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Alessandro Matri replaces Rômulo.
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Rômulo (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Cistana (Brescia).
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi replaces Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Dimitri Bisoli.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ales Mateju.
Booking
Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia).
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
Goal!
Own Goal by Milan Skriniar, Inter Milan. Brescia 1, Inter Milan 2.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfredo Donnarumma.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Emanuele Ndoj replaces Massimiliano Mangraviti.
Offside, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Offside, Brescia. Andrea Cistana tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.