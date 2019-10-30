Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Drake, Stewart, Tottenham, Feyenoord, Toronto, Solihull

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen will not make any more signings before January despite manager Derek McInnes holding talks with Gary O'Neil, the 36-year-old released by Bolton Wanderers, and being interested in fellow midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, the 32-year-old who left Celtic this summer. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that a call from Drake helped lure him to Toronto after leaving Tottenham Hotspur but that he never met the Canadian because the rapper spent all his time in the United States. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed that the first time he met celebrity fan Rod Stewart was when the rock singer tapped him on the shoulder and introduced himself. (The Herald)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has dropped a strong hint that James Tavernier has been relieved of penalty duties ahead of Wednesday's game against Ross County after the Ibrox captain missed three spot kicks - the latest against Motherwell on Sunday - this term as the right-back's form has come in for criticism. (The Herald)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker is poised to return from more than two months on the sidelines through injury in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat has confirmed he is in discussions to replace the departed Jaap Stam as Feyenoord head coach and the 72-year-old could face the Ibrox side in the Europa League in one of his first games in charge. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Eros Grezda, who was told he would never play a first-team game again after spitting on a Ballymena player in the last round of the Challenge Cup, scored twice as the club's colts drew 3-3 with Solihull Moors before winning 4-3 on penalties. (Scottish Sun)

Former Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirimana, who left Hibernian in May after playing just one game for the Edinburgh side, was a substitute for Solihull Moors in Tuesday's Challenge Cup defeat by Rangers after signing a short-term deal with the National League club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Andrew Gutman, who is on loan to Major League Soccer side Cincinnati, hopes to impress Celtic manager Neil Lennon when he spends about a month back with the Premiership leaders ahead of preparations for the new 2020 MLS campaign. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been included in a 34-man squad for Colombia friendlies in November after the 23-year-old played twice during last month's fixtures against Chile and Algeria. (Daily Record)

The manager who loses out in the Premiership title race between Celtic and Rangers will also lose their job next summer, according to former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (The Herald)

Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson has criticised BBC pundit Steven Thompson for suggesting Derek McInnes's side "lay down" to Celtic in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at home to the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)