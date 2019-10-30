VAR: Premier League referees meet in wake of video assistant referee issues

Media playback is not supported on this device Match of the Day 2: Fans are being treated like idiots - Mark Chapman

Premier League referees met this week to discuss the use of the video assistant referee following a weekend of controversial decisions.

The fortnightly Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) meeting comes after VAR awarded four penalties and a red card, and disallowed a goal during last weekend's top-flight fixtures.

Prior to that, VAR had not given a penalty or red card in 90 games.

The lack of referees using pitchside monitors has also been criticised.

"It's the only league in the world where referees are not encouraged to go to the monitor. It's ridiculous," former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The policy over pitchside monitors was to use them sparingly to protect the pace and intensity of Premier League football.

They are mainly to be used for off-the-ball incidents missed by the referee, or when an official is told about an issue which does not tally with what he has seen.

Top-flight clubs could discuss the matter when they hold one of their regular meetings on 14 November.

The PGMOL meeting included a select group of referees and assistant referees, who gather twice a month to analyse matches and perform physical and technical training sessions.

Following following reports of new technology being developed for offside decisions, it is understood PGMOL is open to any advances in technology but it is extremely unlikely that any changes will be introduced during the current season.