Brentford and Millwall: FA fine both clubs £14,000 each for failing to control players
- From the section Football
Brentford and Millwall have been fined £14,000 each by the Football Association following an incident in their Championship match on 19 October.
Several players from both sides were involved in a melee in the 91st minute of Brentford's 3-2 win at Griffin Park.
Nine players were booked in the game, four as a result of the incident.
Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.