Ghana include seven new faces for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was in charge of the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has called-up seven new faces to his squad for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Star's host South Africa on 14 November and then travel to play Sao Tome and Principe four days later.

As the squad was announced the new executive of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) launched a #BringBackTheLove campaign.

The GFA says it is aimed at "igniting passion and galvanising support for the Black Stars as they seek to redeem themselves after their disappointing Afcon 2019 campaign in Egypt."

The football association is now under the leadership of Kurt Okraku, who was voted in as president last Friday, after a year being run by a normalisation committee.

Former president Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down from the role in June 2018 after 12 years following the broadcast of a documentary that made allegations of corruption against him.

Among the new faces in the first squad under the new committee are two players at African clubs outside Ghana - goalkeeper Razak Abalora of Tanzania's Azam and forward Torric Jebrin who plies his trade with TP Mazembe in DR Congo.

There are potential debuts for two Spain-based players in Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid and Real Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba.

The other new faces are Shafiu Mumuni from local side Ashantigold, Mohammed Kudus of Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark and Christopher Antwi-Adjei from German club Paderborn.

Andre and Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Andy Yiadom, who were all in the Black Stars squad at the Nations Cup in Egypt, have all been named as well.

There is a recall for Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful, who was overlooked for the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The Black Stars are in Group C of the 2021 qualifiers alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan with the top two qualifying for the finals in Cameroon .

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

Midfielders: Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold)