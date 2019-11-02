Premier League quiz: Name players to rise from non-league football to top flight
Jamie Vardy's hat-trick in Leicester's 9-0 thrashing of Southampton last week means he is sitting top of the Premier League scorers list with nine goals.
Add to that a Premier League title win in 2016 and 26 England caps, and it's fair to say Vardy has come a long way since starting his career in non-league with Stockbridge Park Steels in 2007.
But can you name these 10 other players who rose from non-league to the top of English football?
You have three minutes. Good luck!
Can you name these players who have risen from the non league to the Premier League?
