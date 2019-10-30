Irish Premiership: Ballymena midfielder Leroy Millar suffers metatarsal injury setback

Leroy Millar has been an influential presence in the Ballymena midfield in recent seasons

Ballymena United midfielder Leroy Millar faces a spell on the sidelines after it was revealed that he has suffered a fracture of the fourth metatarsal on his foot.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in the second half of Tuesday's 2-1 extra-time League Cup quarter-final defeat by Crusaders at the Showgrounds.

Millar recently celebrated his 150th appearance for his hometown club.

Ballymena manager described Millar's absence as "a big loss" to the club.

"To receive confirmation of Leroy's injury this morning is of course terrible news for the club but for Leroy this is personally devastating and he is our primary concern in all of this," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"We are gutted for Leroy, and will ensure that all efforts will be made to ensure as swift and robust rehabilitation to get him recuperated."