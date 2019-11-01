Irish Premiership: 'We don't need to look out for other results now' - Kearney

Adam Mullen and David Cushley in action as Coleraine beat Crusaders 2-0 at Seaview on 19 October

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Text commentary, in-game goal clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says his unbeaten side do not have to worry about other results now that they sit top of the Irish Premiership table.

The Bannsiders are one point ahead of Cliftonville, having beaten pre-season title favourites Crusaders and Linfield both home and way during the campaign.

"We don't need to come into the changing room at 4.45 every Saturday wondering 'how did such and such do'.

"We know if we go out and pick up three points where we will be," said Kearney.

"The key thing for us, the big challenge, has been to claw Crusaders in and try to get to the top. Now that we are top our task is simple. We don't need to wonder about other results."

A Mark Stafford own goal gave Coleraine a 1-0 victory over champions Linfield last weekend and Kearney is keen that his side continue their run of good form away to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

"It's well documented that we drew a few games early in the season that I thought we should have won but in the last few weeks our lads have been exceptional," said Kearney, whose side pushed Crusaders all the way in the 2017-18 title race during his previous term in charge.

"The belief should be there, particularly among the players who have been there before, and those who haven't been there should have a real hunger and desire to want to go and compete against the big teams.

"A couple of years ago when things were going well we were up to nearly 2000 of a home crowd and it's vitally important we get back to that.

"The players can play their part on the pitch but the fans can make it tougher off the pitch, creating a good atmosphere and generating a feelgood factor.

"It is a real united effort - the team, the Board, the fans all coming together to make sure we kick on."

Stute 'have stopped flow of goals'

Third-placed Crusaders will hope to get back to winning ways in the league after a couple of drawn games when they host an improving Institute side who have suffered just one defeat in their last six outings in all competitions.

"We expect a tough challenge as Sean Connor has done a marvellous job there since taking over. He has gone in and quickly identified where they were conceding goals and stopped the flow," observed Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"He has done that exceptionally well and they are playing to a shape he likes. I've been very impressed with what they're doing and how they are doing it.

"It's no surprise to me to see them picking up again with an experienced manager who is getting them organised again. It will be a tough encounter."

Stute boss Connor confirmed that his priority has been to see less damage done to his club's 'goals against' column.

"We had too many goals being conceded but we have worked hard on our back four, worked hard on our shape in midfield and on how we defend crosses and defend balls through the middle," revealed Connor.

"Our defensive discipline has been good. We have moved from having one point when I took over to having six points now so that is progress. All we can do is keep chipping away."