Lee Johnson: Bristol City boss given £2,000 fine and one-match touchline ban

Lee Johnson's Bristol City are currently sixth in the Championship table

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has been fined £2,000 and given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

Johnson admitted a charge of misconduct after the Robins' 3-0 Championship defeat by Luton Town on 19 October.

The 38-year-old was said to have used language towards a match official at the end of the game that was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

The ban will come into force for their trip to former club Barnsley on Friday.