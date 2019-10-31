Swansea City vice-chairman Leigh Dineen steps down

Leigh Dineen also served as Swansea City's commercial manager

Swansea City vice-chairman Leigh Dineen has stepped down from his role with the Championship club.

Dineen was a founding member of the Swansea City Supporters Trust who helped take control of the club in 2001.

He was appointed vice-chairman in 2002 but his role diminished after the 2016 sale of the club to Americans Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan.

Swansea thanked Dineen for his "major contribution."

But the club added that they had "no immediate plan to appoint a new vice-chairman."