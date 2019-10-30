Celtic: James Forrest signs new contract

Forrest was given his Celtic debut by current manager Neil Lennon back in May 2010

James Forrest has signed a new four-year deal at Celtic that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

The Scotland international's previous deal was due to expire in 2022.

Forrest has been involved in eight title-winning teams and has five Scottish Cup winners' medals to go with his four League Cup successes.

He has made 369 appearances for the club, scoring 81 goals - including nine so far this season.