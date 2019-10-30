Burnley: Under-23 coach Steve Stone told to stay away from club

Steve Stone made three appearances for England at Euro 96 where they reached the semi-finals

Burnley Under-23 coach Steve Stone has been told to stay away from the club while he is the subject of an internal investigation.

Stone was on the coaching staff at Newcastle before joining the Clarets in November 2018 to replace Michael Duff.

The 48-year-old has not been suspended but has missed his side's last three matches, with his assistant Andy Farrell taking the team in his absence.

Burnley declined to comment on the reason for the investigation.

Stone won nine England caps as a player and is a former Nottingham Forest team-mate of Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets' Under-23 side finished third in the Professional Development League and reached the final of the Lancashire Senior Cup last season.

They have gone 13 games unbeaten in the current campaign, drawing their last match 1-1 at Leeds on Monday.