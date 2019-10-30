Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss thinks goal difference could be key in tight title race

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ross County 0-4 Rangers

"Sloppy" Rangers need to maintain their standards for 90 minutes because goal difference "could be important" in deciding the Scottish Premiership title, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side hammered Ross County 4-0 to stay second in the league, level on points with Celtic but behind their rivals having scored one goal fewer.

Despite the comfortable win, Gerrard wanted more goals in the final quarter.

"I thought we got sloppy in the last 20 minutes," he said.

"The game's won but I want the standards to remain the same because goal difference could be important. But in the main, it was a very strong performance."

Rangers were three goals up by half-time in Dingwall, with Ryan Jack adding a brilliant double after Alfredo Morelos continued his prolific form by tapping in the opener. The Colombian then blasted in his 17th of the season after the break.

Midfielder Jack, who signed a contract extension last week, shone in the centre of midfield and Gerrard had the "luxury" of substituting the former Aberdeen captain just after the hour mark.

"It was a performance of a proper leader," Gerrard said of Jack. "He knits everything together, he drives the team on, he demands from everyone around him.

"He is adding that [goals] to his game as well so he has come on leaps and bounds."

Up next for Rangers is a trip to Hampden on Sunday to face Hearts in the League Cup semi-final.

Gerrard is hopeful goalkeeper Allan McGregor will recover from a shoulder injury in time to play, having missed Wednesday's win. Ryan Kent and Brandon Barker are also in line to return.

"The focus needs to switch pretty quickly to the semi-final," the manager added.

"We have to respect the occasion but remember the process, remember our standards, remember what we've done in the majority of games this season. If we find our level, it should be enough."