Craig Levein: Hearts manager says he is facing 'biggest challenge'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 1-0 Hearts

Hearts manager Craig Levein has conceded that turning around the club's poor run of form may be the biggest challenge of his career.

The Tynecastle side lost 1-0 at St Johnstone on Wednesday and only goal difference is keeping them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

They have won only once this season.

Levein remains adamant he can turn things around but, when asked if the situation was the most challenging of his career, he said: "Possibly. Yeah."

After watching his side suffer a fifth game without victory, the Hearts manager added: "Of course I'm worried. I'm not going to stand here and say that I'm not.

"We need to dig deep and get ourselves up the table as quickly as possible. I mean, the change can happen with just one victory and that's what we need to search for.

"I still believe in the players. They lack confidence in themselves at this moment but I still believe that we're more than capable of turning it around."

Throughout the last half hour in Perth on Wednesday, the Hearts supporters could be heard singing "Craig Levein, we want you to go".

However, the Tynecastle manager was not prepared to entertain suggestions that his time was up.

"I'm the one that's in the bunker just now and dealing with all the shots that are getting fired in," said Levein when asked to respond to fan chants calling for his dismissal.

"I understand the frustration of the supporters. Nobody has more of a vested interest in winning than I do.

"I have no qualms in them voicing their frustration. My job is not to get overly concerned about that. My job is to win football matches."