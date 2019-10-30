Italian Serie A
Udinese0Roma4

Chris Smalling scores first Roma goal as they beat Udinese 4-0

Chris Smalling
Smalling has played seven games for Roma this season

On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling scored his first goal for Roma as they beat Udinese 4-0.

Nicolo Zaniolo gave Roma an early lead, but they had to play with 10 men for an hour after Federico Fazio was sent off after 31 minutes.

Smalling, who has impressed during his season-long loan, scored from close range in the 51st minute.

A Justin Kluivert goal and an Aleksandar Kolarov penalty wrapped up the win.

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 18ter AvestSubstituted forNestorovskiat 55'minutes
  • 38MandragoraSubstituted forBarakat 45'minutesBooked at 50mins
  • 8JajaloBooked at 47mins
  • 10de PaulBooked at 68mins
  • 12Sema
  • 7OkakaBooked at 35mins
  • 15LasagnaSubstituted forPussettoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sierralta
  • 6Fofana
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 23Pussetto
  • 27Perisan
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 72Barak
  • 87De Maio
  • 88Andrade
  • 91Teodorczyk

Roma

  • 13López
  • 18Santon
  • 6Smalling
  • 20FazioBooked at 31mins
  • 11Kolarov
  • 21Veretout
  • 23ManciniBooked at 3mins
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forFlorenziat 78'minutes
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forCetinat 70'minutes
  • 99KluivertSubstituted forPerottiat 73'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 8Perotti
  • 15Cetin
  • 17Ünder
  • 24Florenzi
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 48Antonucci
  • 61Calafiori
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Udinese 0, Roma 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Roma 4.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Davide Santon.

Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Chris Smalling.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Pau López.

Attempt saved. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto.

Foul by Samir (Udinese).

Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonin Barak.

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).

Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).

Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mato Jajalo (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

Attempt blocked. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Ignacio Pussetto replaces Kevin Lasagna.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.

Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Attempt missed. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

Attempt saved. Samir (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mato Jajalo with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Justin Kluivert.

Hand ball by Davide Santon (Roma).

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yildirim Mert Cetin (Roma).

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Yildirim Mert Cetin.

Offside, Udinese. Ken Sema tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Yildirim Mert Cetin replaces Javier Pastore.

Booking

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese).

Javier Pastore (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Udinese 0, Roma 4. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Samir.

Wednesday 30th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10820189926
2Inter Milan1081122101225
3Atalanta1063130161421
4Roma105411811719
5Lazio1053222101218
6Napoli105322013718
7Cagliari105321610618
8Fiorentina104331513215
9Parma104151514113
10Bologna103341415-112
11Hellas Verona1033478-112
12Torino103251116-511
13AC Milan9315913-410
14Udinese10316517-1210
15Sassuolo93061618-29
16Lecce102351119-89
17Genoa102261323-108
18Brescia9216914-57
19SPAL9216716-97
20Sampdoria10127619-135
View full Italian Serie A table

