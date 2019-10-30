Match ends, Udinese 0, Roma 4.
Chris Smalling scores first Roma goal as they beat Udinese 4-0
On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling scored his first goal for Roma as they beat Udinese 4-0.
Nicolo Zaniolo gave Roma an early lead, but they had to play with 10 men for an hour after Federico Fazio was sent off after 31 minutes.
Smalling, who has impressed during his season-long loan, scored from close range in the 51st minute.
A Justin Kluivert goal and an Aleksandar Kolarov penalty wrapped up the win.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 18ter AvestSubstituted forNestorovskiat 55'minutes
- 38MandragoraSubstituted forBarakat 45'minutesBooked at 50mins
- 8JajaloBooked at 47mins
- 10de PaulBooked at 68mins
- 12Sema
- 7OkakaBooked at 35mins
- 15LasagnaSubstituted forPussettoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sierralta
- 6Fofana
- 11Souza Silva
- 17Nuytinck
- 23Pussetto
- 27Perisan
- 30Nestorovski
- 72Barak
- 87De Maio
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
Roma
- 13López
- 18Santon
- 6Smalling
- 20FazioBooked at 31mins
- 11Kolarov
- 21Veretout
- 23ManciniBooked at 3mins
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forFlorenziat 78'minutes
- 27PastoreSubstituted forCetinat 70'minutes
- 99KluivertSubstituted forPerottiat 73'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 8Perotti
- 15Cetin
- 17Ünder
- 24Florenzi
- 37Spinazzola
- 48Antonucci
- 61Calafiori
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Roma 4.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Davide Santon.
Attempt blocked. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Pau López.
Attempt saved. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto.
Foul by Samir (Udinese).
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonin Barak.
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).
Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mato Jajalo (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Attempt blocked. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Ignacio Pussetto replaces Kevin Lasagna.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Nicolò Zaniolo.
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Attempt missed. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Attempt saved. Samir (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mato Jajalo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Justin Kluivert.
Hand ball by Davide Santon (Roma).
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yildirim Mert Cetin (Roma).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Yildirim Mert Cetin.
Offside, Udinese. Ken Sema tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Yildirim Mert Cetin replaces Javier Pastore.
Booking
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese).
Javier Pastore (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Udinese 0, Roma 4. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Samir.