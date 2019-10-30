Juventus 2-1 Genoa: Cristiano Ronaldo scores late winner

From the section

Ronaldo's winner was his fifth goal in eight Serie A games this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage-time penalty to clinch a dramatic 2-1 win over 10-man Genoa which moved Juventus back to the top of Serie A.

Moments after the Portugal forward saw a goal disallowed by VAR, he converted in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Genoa played for more than half an hour with a numerical disadvantage after Francesco Cassata was sent off.

Leonardo Bonucci's header had put the hosts ahead before Christian Kouame's miskick fooled keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Buffon, 41, was making a record-equalling 513th league appearance for the 35-time Italian champions, moving him level with forward Alessandro del Piero.

Juventus also ended the game with 10 men after substitute Adrien Rabiot saw red in the late stages, but it did not stop them scraping an important win following Ronaldo's intervention.