Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom says players 'not 100% committed' in first half

Some Hibernian players were "not 100% committed" in the first half before coming back to draw with Livingston, says head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

Hibs are still searching for their first league win since the opening day - a 10-game stretch - despite battling back from 2-0 down to earn a point.

Heckingbottom is under pressure with Hibs ninth, a point above bottom spot.

"We'll take a point after being 2-0 down, but the question is why did it get to that?" he said.

"You're looking at the first-half display compared to the second, there was more fight, more drive and more desire.

"I'm frustrated because why should it take a tactical change or a bollocking to get people up and running and get them playing the way they should? It should not take that, but that's where we are.

"People will say we should have more points but you get what you deserve. I'll watch the game back and I know in the first half I'll see some positives but I'll also see players not 100% committed, and the second half proves that."

Heckingbottom was full of praise for substitute Martin Boyle, whose injury-time strike rescued a point after Scott Allan halved the deficit with a penalty.

Boyle was making his first league appearance of the season following two knee operations in the past 12 months.

"I wasn't expecting to use Martin," Heckingbottom added. "But he's trained extremely hard and he's done lots of one-on-one sessions with myself after training.

"And it's in those one-to-ones that I've seen things that's made me think that he's worth 15-20 minutes. His personality, his work-rate and his drive to try and impress me."