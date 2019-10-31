Jurgen Klopp says 5-5 League Cup game was 'special' & Unai Emery calls it 'crazy'

Liverpool conceded five goals in a home match for only the second time in the last 66 years - the other occasion was also against Arsenal, in a 6-3 defeat in the League Cup in January 2007

"I don't know when I last had so much fun in a football game."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was speaking for everyone when he attempted to sum up a crazy Carabao Cup tie at Anfield in which Liverpool and Arsenal drew 5-5 in 90 action-packed minutes.

The Reds went on to win in a penalty shootout and book their place in the last eight.

But after both sides played plenty of youngsters and scored some wonderful goals, it was perhaps a night where we would have actually enjoyed some extra time.

'The fans saw 19 goals - that's special'

Champions League hero Divock Origi was again the man with the late goal for Liverpool

"I enjoyed pretty much each second of the game," Klopp said after seeing Divock Origi's stoppage-time equaliser send the tie to penalties.

The end-to-end match contained brilliant goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi and Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock.

"I was so happy for the kids that they will remember their first night at Anfield for the rest of their life. In the end they made it a proper special football night. Everybody who came tonight saw 19 goals, including the shootout, that's pretty special.

"Really perfect, absolutely perfect. Maybe as a manager I should think more about or worry about the goals that we conceded but I couldn't care less to be honest. I couldn't care less tonight."

'A dream come true'

Curtis Jones is yet to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool

Both sides made 11 changes from their Premier League fixtures at the weekend, with Liverpool starting with four teenagers in their XI.

Another one - 18-year-old midfielder Curtis Jones - scored the winning penalty after coming on to replace Naby Keita in the second half.

Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Being a local lad, it's always been my dream to get an appearance at Anfield. To get an assist to give us a chance and then to score a penalty is just a dream come true.

"I was calm, I picked my spot and I was fortunate enough that the winning penalty went in.

"This is just the beginning, I'm just a young lad and I've still got a long way to go. Any opportunities I'll take with both hands."

'This is what you play football for'

Arsenal were 3-1 and 4-2 up in the second half, and Willock's superb long-range strike looked like being the winner until Origi popped up with his second of the night.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 20, saved Dani Ceballos' penalty in the shootout to send Klopp's side through, but even losing captain Hector Bellerin had to admit the night was special.

"I have to say it was great to play this kind of game," he said.

"The tempo of the play, the goals - this is football. This is what you play football for, for nights like this. Whatever the score, today we're gutted, but I'm sure there's going to be nights that go in our favour."

Arsenal manager Unai Emery called it "a crazy match".

"It was amazing for the supporters, for us and everybody," he said.

Mesut Ozil was reinstated to the Arsenal team and impressed - a backheeled assist for Ainsley Maitland-Niles the highlight of his performance.

How you reacted on a dramatic night...

J Staggs, High Wycombe: Wow. What a great evening of top class football. And I'm an Arsenal fan!

Miss Watson: What an absolutely surreal game of football that was!

B Couture: This Liverpool team are something else, even without the big guns, they showed they can come out on top.. Wow!!

Sam Jolliffe: Arsenal + Anfield = fireworks... Arshavin's 4 goals, Mellor's last minute strike, and now this!?

Dan: Wow - what a game at Anfield! Wishing there was extra time because I simply don't want this match to end.

Andrew Ogley: Never thought I'd say it, but I miss extra time.