Scottish Youth Football Association urges members to ban heading for under-11s

The Scottish Youth Football Association has advised its members to ban heading for under-11s after research revealed an increase in dementia in footballers.

Research conduced by Glasgow University found that footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die from the brain condition.

The SYFA's new guidance "recommends that all training drills which involve heading a ball are removed".

Heading should also be eliminated from games "as far as possible".

