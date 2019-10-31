Raheem Sterling: England star named on the Football Black List 2019

Sterling has spoken up after suffering racist abuse from fans

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling has been named on a list of Britain's most influential black footballers.

The annual Football Black List recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.

Sterling has been a vocal opponent of racism in recent years, having abused playing for club and country.

He is joined on the players' list by Sadio Mane, Danny Rose, Eniola Aluko and Anita Asante.

The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.

The names in the seven categories are decided by a vote by representatives of the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.

Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "Raheem has made such a huge impact in the last year, on and off the pitch.

"His vital words and actions in confronting issues of racism and how the black community is treated cannot be downplayed.

"We are delighted to have another incredible list that will help to inspire the next generation of young black people. It's particularly special this year that half of the list is female."

The full list:

Cyrille Regis Players' Award:

Anita Asante, Chelsea Women

Danny Rose, Tottenham

Eniola Aluko, Juventus Women

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Administration:

Amanda Hudson, director of education - Wada

Joanie Evans, co-president, Federation of Gay Games

Lungi Macebo, chief operating officer, Birmingham City FC

Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Vivienne Aiyela, non-executive director, London FA

Coaching and management:

Chris Ramsey MBE, technical director, Queens Park Rangers

Colin Omogbehin, Under-23 academy head coach, Fulham FC

Coreen Brown, academy coach, Arsenal Ladies

Justin Cochrane, head coach, England Under-15 team

Michael Johnson, manager, Guyana national team

Commercial:

Dominique Delvaille, women brand director, Nike

Donna Bartley, senior associate, Morgan Sports Law

Ellen Chiwenga, football match agent, EC Football Consultancy

GavinLee Ellison, head of global operations, Concave Football

Tobi Alabi, founder, Heart 4 More Foundation and football agent

Community and Grassroots:

Bobby Kasanga, founder, Hackney Wick FC

Francesca Brown, founder, Goals4Girls

Iqraa Ismail, founder, NUR Women's Football Club

Dr Mark Prince, founder, Kiyan Prince Foundation

Nick Bignall, ambassador, Colour Blindness Awareness

Media:

Adrian Kajumba, football reporter, Daily Mail

Anne-Marie Batson, freelance sports broadcaster

Clinton Forde, co-founder, Rootz TV

Felicia Pennant, editor, SEASON zine

Joel Beya, co-founder, Cheeky Sport

Practitioners: