Raheem Sterling: England star named on the Football Black List 2019
Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling has been named on a list of Britain's most influential black footballers.
The annual Football Black List recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.
Sterling has been a vocal opponent of racism in recent years, having abused playing for club and country.
He is joined on the players' list by Sadio Mane, Danny Rose, Eniola Aluko and Anita Asante.
The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.
The names in the seven categories are decided by a vote by representatives of the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.
Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "Raheem has made such a huge impact in the last year, on and off the pitch.
"His vital words and actions in confronting issues of racism and how the black community is treated cannot be downplayed.
"We are delighted to have another incredible list that will help to inspire the next generation of young black people. It's particularly special this year that half of the list is female."
The full list:
Cyrille Regis Players' Award:
- Anita Asante, Chelsea Women
- Danny Rose, Tottenham
- Eniola Aluko, Juventus Women
- Raheem Sterling, Manchester City
- Sadio Mane, Liverpool
Administration:
- Amanda Hudson, director of education - Wada
- Joanie Evans, co-president, Federation of Gay Games
- Lungi Macebo, chief operating officer, Birmingham City FC
- Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation
- Vivienne Aiyela, non-executive director, London FA
Coaching and management:
- Chris Ramsey MBE, technical director, Queens Park Rangers
- Colin Omogbehin, Under-23 academy head coach, Fulham FC
- Coreen Brown, academy coach, Arsenal Ladies
- Justin Cochrane, head coach, England Under-15 team
- Michael Johnson, manager, Guyana national team
Commercial:
- Dominique Delvaille, women brand director, Nike
- Donna Bartley, senior associate, Morgan Sports Law
- Ellen Chiwenga, football match agent, EC Football Consultancy
- GavinLee Ellison, head of global operations, Concave Football
- Tobi Alabi, founder, Heart 4 More Foundation and football agent
Community and Grassroots:
- Bobby Kasanga, founder, Hackney Wick FC
- Francesca Brown, founder, Goals4Girls
- Iqraa Ismail, founder, NUR Women's Football Club
- Dr Mark Prince, founder, Kiyan Prince Foundation
- Nick Bignall, ambassador, Colour Blindness Awareness
Media:
- Adrian Kajumba, football reporter, Daily Mail
- Anne-Marie Batson, freelance sports broadcaster
- Clinton Forde, co-founder, Rootz TV
- Felicia Pennant, editor, SEASON zine
- Joel Beya, co-founder, Cheeky Sport
Practitioners:
- Akil Howson, assistant referee, English Football League
- Dr John Iga, head of performance services, Huddersfield Town
- David Rainford, club support manager, Premier League
- Jehmeil Lemonius, sports campaign manager, Stonewall
- Lorna Falconer, head of football operations, Brentford FC