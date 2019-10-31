Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain signs one-year contract extension

From the section

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a contract extension with Celtic, committing the 27-year-old to the Scottish champions until summer 2023.

Bain, who initially joined Celtic on loan from Dundee in January 2018, signed a four-year contract after joining permanently six months later.

The Edinburgh-born player has made 45 appearances for Celtic, seven this season.

He has not played since dislocating a thumb in August.

