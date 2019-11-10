Liverpool v Man City quiz: Who has played for both clubs in Premier League?

Played for both Liverpool and Man City
This player is probably the toughest one to get in the quiz...

It could be the fixture that determines where the Premier League trophy goes at the end of the season.

Leaders Liverpool host champions Manchester City in a potentially crucial match on Sunday (16:30 GMT), and we've got a quiz to get you in the mood.

Can you name the 14 players to have represented both clubs in the competition?

You've got four minutes...

Name the 14 players who have played for both Liverpool and Man City

Score: 0 / 14
04:00
You scored 0/14

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14

