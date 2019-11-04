Gareth Barry: West Bromwich Albion re-sign ex-England midfielder

Gareth Barry will celebrate his 39th birthday in February

Former England midfielder Gareth Barry has rejoined West Bromwich Albion on a contract until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old's previous deal expired in June but he has been training with the club while recovering from injury.

A clause in his previous Albion deal with former club Everton held up Barry's return to The Hawthorns.

But that has now been cleared, paving the way for the Premier League's all-time leading appearance maker to re-sign with the Championship club.

"I didn't want to finish my career on an injury," said Barry. "I've known a few of my team-mates down the years who have had to do that - any player would want to finish on his own terms.

"But I was really enjoying my football before the injury last season and while there is still enjoyment and I can reach the levels I need to, I'm going to continue.

"I came to West Brom as a Premier League club and I want to help take it back there. I believe it is where this club really deserves to be."

Barry made 55 first-team appearances in his first spell with Albion after joining from Everton in the summer of 2017.

And speaking to BBC WM on Thursday, Baggies boss Slaven Bilic said: "It will be brilliant to have him with us.

"You need that kind of quality in the middle of the park, and you need that kind of character around you in good times and hard times because he has been through it all."

Barry played a total of 653 matches in the Premier League after starting his career at Aston Villa in 1998.