Scott Brown: Celtic captain declares himself fit for League Cup semi-final

Brown was taken off as a precaution against St Mirren after tweaking his thigh

Celtic captain Scott Brown has declared himself fit for Saturday's League Cup semi-final after being taken off as a "precaution" in the 2-0 league win over St Mirren on Wednesday.

Brown, who has started 22 of Celtic's 24 games this term, was replaced 20 minutes from time with a thigh tweak.

But he trained on Thursday and is ready to face Hibernian at Hampden.

"I'm okay," the 34-year-old midfielder said. "I'm at the stage where I know my body and know when I need to come off.

"I came off just as a little bit of a precaution. We made that sub just in time before something bad ends up happening.

"I managed to train today. I went to the physios and all was good."

League Cup holders Celtic have won the last nine trophies in Scottish football and face a struggling Hibs side languishing ninth in the Premiership with one league win all season.

However, Neil Lennon's league leaders were held 1-1 at Easter Road in late September and Brown is wary of Celtic being overwhelming favourites against his former club.

"That's always dangerous, especially when a team is not doing as well as it should," he said. "A semi-final you never know what can happen. Football is a funny place and we need to make sure we have the right attitude.

"Hibs gave us a hard game a couple of weeks ago and made it difficult for us to play. We went a goal down early doors and need to up our game for Saturday."