A late goal from Christopher Jullien gave Celtic a 2-1 win over Lazio in Glasgow

Europa League group stage: Lazio v Celtic Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Thursday, 7 November Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & follow on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Celtic can take a big step towards the knockout phase of the Europa League when they visit Lazio on Thursday.

Neil Lennon's side lead Group E with seven points from three matches and can qualify with a win, coupled with Cluj avoiding defeat at home to Rennes.

The Scottish champions came from behind to beat the Rome club 2-1 on a stirring night at Celtic Park two weeks ago.

Celtic are aiming for a sixth successive European away game without defeat but have never won in Italy.

Four sections of the Stadio Olimpico, which make up the Curva Nord, have been ordered closed by Uefa following racist behaviour from fans in their previous two Europa League home matches.

Celtic and Lazio were both charged for supporters' "illicit chants" in Glasgow, with the hosts also sanctioned for "illicit banners".

Lazio have hit a run of excellent form since their defeat in Glasgow, trouncing Torino at home and winning away to Fiorentina and AC Milan to move up to fourth place in Serie A.

Celtic made it 30 consecutive victories in domestic cup competitions at the weekend to reach the League Cup final and remain top of the Premiership after wins over Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Team news

Celtic travel without Tom Rogic, Boli Bolingoli, Jozo Simunovic, Mikey Johnston and strikers Vakoun Bayo and Leigh Griffiths. The club's only fit centre forward, Odsonne Eduoard, is one booking away from a ban. Bolingoli's absence with a hamstring injury could mean a European debut for Greg Taylor at left-back and right-back Jeremie Frimpong drops out since the teenager was not registered for the competition.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is a reported doubt with a calf injury, while Felipe Caicedo and Joaquin Correa are also struggling for fitness.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It is a titanic game in front of us, we know the calibre of opposition. But it is not beyond the players. We know what a huge incentive there is to go there and get a result. Off the back of Saturday, psychologically, the feel-good factor, the players will be in a good place."

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi: "We have to win and move up the table. We know it will be a difficult game - Celtic are strong and have a classy team. We have a few players out injured, but I still have to make some choices regarding the starting line-up. I want my team to play like they did at Celtic Park, but with a different result. You can't afford to make certain mistakes at this level, so we need to pay more attention this time."

Match stats