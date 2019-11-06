Rangers v FC Porto

Manager Steven Gerrard said the draw at the Estadio do Dragao was Rangers' best European display in his time at the club

Europa League group stage: Rangers v Porto Venue: Ibrox Date: Thursday, 7 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & follow on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

Rangers and Porto are locked together on four points in Europa League Group G going into Thursday's tie at Ibrox.

The teams drew 1-1 in Portugal a fortnight ago, with Alfredo Morelos netting his 10th European goal of the season to level.

Porto have lost on both of their previous visits to Ibrox and Rangers are unbeaten in seven home games against Portuguese opposition.

Steven Gerrard's side have won all five home Europa League matches this season.

Young Boys lead the group on six points, while Feyenoord have three points from three matches, with those two meeting in Rotterdam.

Since the last meeting, Porto have beaten Famalicao and Aves at home and drawn away to Maritimo, moving second in the league, two points behind Benfica.

Rangers came from behind to beat Motherwell at Ibrox and brushed Ross County aside in the Premiership before easing past Hearts on Sunday to reach the League Cup final.

Team news

Brandon Barker has recovered from a shoulder issue, so fellow winger Jordan Jones is the only absentee for Rangers. Morelos has two bookings in the group phase and a third will result in a suspension.

Porto are without striker Moussa Marega, who has been missing since the teams met last month, while midfielders Romario Baro and Sergio Oliveira remain sidelined.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We don't see it as pressure, we see it as an incredible opportunity to go and put a show on in front of our supporters. It is a game we are very much looking forward to, we respect the quality of Porto but they are coming to our place which will be rocking."

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao: "The collective dynamic of the Rangers team is the most important. It has very interesting characteristics in the offensive dynamic and defensively it is a combative team. We have to do more this time to win. We know the environment is going to be tough but we are used to this passionate atmosphere because our fans are the same. There is no big difference."

Match stats