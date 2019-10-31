Steve Stone: Burnley boss Sean Dyche disappointed investigation became public

Steve Stone made three appearances for England at Euro 96 where they reached the semi-finals

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he is disappointed the internal investigation of under-23 coach Steve Stone became public knowledge.

Stone, 48, has not been suspended but has missed his side's past three matches, with his assistant Andy Farrell taking the team in his absence.

Dyche said: "We try to keep things private for the right reasons.

"Anything that is ever asked of us we will look into, which we are doing now."

The Clarets manager added that Stone and the club had agreed on a break while the investigation was being carried out.

Dyche said: "It is just a shame in the modern world that not many things remain private and I think that is a bit unfair in this case because nothing has been agreed, nothing is decided.

"It is just an ongoing view of a moment in time and the club will take care of that privately and appropriately."

Former Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Stone was on the coaching staff at Newcastle before joining Burnley in November 2018 to replace Michael Duff.