Tottenham: 48 fans banned for selling tickets to Red Star Belgrade supporters

Stewards intervened to separate Red Star Belgrade fans from home supporters

Tottenham have handed indefinite bans to 48 fans who sold tickets on to Red Star Belgrade supporters for last week's Champions League match.

Red Star supporters had been banned from buying tickets following their charge for racist behaviour in July, but more than 200 were inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs found some of their One Hotspur members purchased multiple tickets and illegally sold them on.

Tottenham won the Group B game 5-0.