Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton boss says he is a 'better manager than before'

Southampton have the worst defensive record in the Premier League

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he is a "better manager than before" after a week that saw his side thrashed 9-0 by Leicester, then suffer a 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Last Friday's loss to the Foxes was a record-equalling defeat in the Premier League and was followed by a midweek Carabao Cup exit.

They face champions City again on Saturday in the league (15:00 GMT).

"It's not an easy job, it never is," said Hasenhuttl.

"In such moments it's even more important that you be a strong manager and look for the right decisions.

"These days were new for me but I am now a better manager than before and this is the good thing from this game. And if the players see the same and learn out of it then they know they are better players in the future."

Saints have won just twice in the league this season and sit in 18th place.