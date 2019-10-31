Luke Matheson signs three-year Rochdale deal after Carabao Cup heroics

Matheson's goal at Old Trafford saw Rochdale draw 1-1 at Manchester United before a 5-3 defeat on penalties

Luke Matheson has signed his first professional contract with Rochdale, a month after scoring against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup as a 16-year-old.

Matheson, who turned 17 on 3 October, has agreed a three-year deal, having made his debut aged 15 years and 336 days against Bury in September 2018.

He has played 17 times for Dale and has been called up for England Under-18s.

"It honestly is a dream come true," the defender told the club website.

"I've played football all my life and I can't remember not having a ball at my feet, so I can't put into words how happy I am to finally be a professional footballer."

Matheson, who joined Rochdale's academy aged nine, was man of the match when he made his senior debut in 2018; he was in school the morning after scoring his equaliser against Manchester United on 25 September.

"We all recognise the special talent that Luke is and what he has achieved already, and trust that he enjoys continued success as a player at Rochdale," chief executive David Bottomley said.