Friday's gossip column: Martinez, Coman, Smalling, Brewster, Darmian, Kral

Manchester City are among the clubs tracking Steaua Bucharest's 21-year-old Romanian forward Florinel Coman. (Mail)

Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan's 22-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez - the forward would cost 111m euros (£95.6m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona's players were so desperate to sign Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar, 27, this summer that they were willing to see their own salaries reduced to see it happen, defender Gerard Pique has said. (Cadena Ser via Marca)

Roma want to complete the permanent signing of English centre-back Chris Smalling for £18m. The 29-year-old Manchester United player is on a season-long loan deal at the Serie A club. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Liverpool are considering the possibility of fielding two teams in two competitions on same day, with their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa and Fifa Club World Cup semi-final potentially clashing. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are among the teams interested in taking Liverpool's England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 19, on loan this season. (Sun)

Palace have revealed £15-20m plans to redevelop their academy in a bid to become the first club in south London to secure Category One status. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are keeping an eye on Parma's Italian right-back Matteo Darmian, 29. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Norwich City could be a possible destination for Spartak Moscow's Czech holding midfielder Alex Kral, 21. (Norwich Evening News)

Newcastle striker Andy Carroll, 30, is set to make an appearance against former club West Ham after returning to training following a groin strain. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Edinson Cavani is not "completely happy" says Paris St-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel, having started the 32-year-old Uruguayan striker on the bench since his return from injury. (Le Parisien - in French)

Everton have fast-tracked the development of 16-year-old English midfielder Tyler Onyango. (Liverpool Echo)

Two Italian senators have said they will bring forward a debate in the senate to reassure fans of Serie A's "impartiality" following two controversial penalty decisions in games involving Napoli and Juventus. (ESPN)