Lionel Messi returns to Argentina squad after ban ends

Messi has scored 68 goals in 135 games for Argentina

Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's squad for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay next month, after his three-month international football ban ended.

The Barcelona forward, 32, was sent-off in Argentina's Copa America third-place play-off win over Chile on 6 July.

He was later banned after claiming the Copa America was "corrupt".

Messi, who has scored five goals for Barcelona this season, missed four matches for Argentina during his ban.

Argentina face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on 15 November and Uruguay in Israel on 18 November.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth , Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Marcos Rojo, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Taglafico, Nehuen Perez, Guido Rodriguez

Midfielders: Giovani lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala