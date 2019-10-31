Champions League: Glasgow City 0-2 Brondby (agg 2-2, City win 3-1 on pens)

Lee Alexander saved three penalties in the shootout

A stand-out performance from goalkeeper Lee Alexander helped Glasgow City edge past Brondby on penalties to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The tie was level on aggregate by half-time at Petershill Park as Nanna Christiansen and Frederikke Lindhard wiped out City's first-leg lead.

Several fine stops from Alexander kept her side in it against the slick Danes.

And her three saves in the shootout proved decisive as Jo Love clinched City's 3-1 win on spot-kicks.

The Scottish champions secured a famous win in Denmark last week but were outplayed for long spells at home.

The hosts, bidding to reach the quarter-finals were just the second time in their history, were behind after six minutes as Christiansen sent a looping header into the net.

That set the tone for a rampant display from the Danes, with Alexander superbly denying Caroline Pleidru and Christiansen before Lindhard lifted a second over the keeper.

The Scots grew stronger in the second half and had a late penalty appeal when Megan Foley's shot was blocked by the raised arm of Emilie Henriksen.

Jenna Clark almost won it for City in extra time, heading a Leanne Ross cross against the bar, but despite failing to muster a shot on target in 120 minutes, Scott Booth's side weren't to be denied.

Leanne Ross, Eilish McSorley and Love netted from the spot, with Kirsty Howat and Megan Foley seeing their penalties saved by Brondby goalkeeper Katrine Abel.