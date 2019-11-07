Norwich City v Watford

Mario Vrancic has not played since Norwich's shock League Cup defeat by Crawley in late August.

TEAM NEWS

Norwich midfielder Mario Vrancic is available for the first time since August after recovering from a calf injury and then illness.

Ibrahim Amadou and Todd Cantwell are now fully fit and could start.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, who has been out since mid-August following a knee operation, is under consideration to face Norwich.

Etienne Capoue and Ismaila Sarr have also returned to training, while Craig Cathcart has overcome a back spasm.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@marktompkins1: Both sides need to dig deep and find some kind of form before they get separated from the rest of the division.

By only spending 22% of matches in the attacking third of the pitch, Norwich's supply line to Teemu Pukki, who made such an impressive start to the season, has been limited as teams get wise to The Canaries' intentions. Find the Finn and hopefully the goals will come.

But then they'll still have to beat Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, who was superb against Chelsea last week and nearly scored a late equaliser.

This could be a season-defining match for one of these teams under the Carrow Road lights.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "The results are not nice. Right now is a tough place to be in with moods and confidence of players, but we're looking much better.

"There probably is more pressure on Watford than us, they are in a worse position than us and it's not easy, they are meant to be an experienced Premier League team.

"Even tomorrow we are probably seen at having less than a 50% chance of winning the game - but we need to keep fighting and get as many wins as we can against the bigger clubs to survive in the Premier League."

Watford head coach Quique Sanches Flores on Troy Deeney's return: "If I say we miss him a lot, it sounds like an excuse. We don't want excuses right now. We want to play, improve on everything and we want Deeney in this team as we know what he means for this club.

"He has done amazing to try reach this match. He is training very passionately and gives us this positive energy that he has always."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

They are both desperate for a victory for obvious reasons, but I have a sneaky feeling neither of them will get one.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v 'The Irishman' star Stephen Graham

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won three of the past four league meetings.

Watford haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away league games against Norwich since a goalless top-flight draw in February 1988.

Norwich City

Seven points from 11 games is Norwich's joint-lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight season.

Norwich could lose nine of their opening 12 league matches of a season for only the third time, having done so in 1946-47 and 1947-48.

They have gone nine Premier League home games without keeping a clean sheet.

The Canaries have conceded two goals or more in eight of their past nine league fixtures home and away.

Norwich are yet to earn a point this season after falling behind in a game.

Their solitary victory in the last 48 Premier League games in which they conceded the first goal came at home to Watford in May 2016.

Teemu Pukki has gone six league appearances without a goal, his longest barren run since joining the club in 2017.

Watford