Scottish Championship
Dundee19:45Dundee Utd
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Dundee United

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1290328121627
2Ayr1280427161124
3Dundee126331816221
4Inverness CT126241915420
5Arbroath125251114-317
6Dunfermline124441513216
7Queen of Sth123451012-213
8Morton124171627-1113
9Alloa122461222-1010
10Partick Thistle122281524-98
