Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Levein, Robinson, Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Livingston, Inverness

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is the early front-runner to replace the sacked Craig Levein at Hearts, the Northern Irishman having a number of admirers among the Tynecastle Park hierarchy, who would not be put off by the the low six-figure release clause in his contract. But other candidates, such as former boss John Robertson, now at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and still highly regarded at Tynecastle, will also be considered. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts will move for Motherwell's Stephen Robinson as their next manager after the dismissal of Craig Levein, but the Edinburgh club will have to pay a six-figure sum in compensation. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts directors will draw up a list of potential replacements for sacked manager Craig Levein on Friday, with former Hearts winger Neil McCann and Motherwell's Stephen Robinson the early front-runners. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former St Mirren manager Jack Ross, recently sacked by Sunderland, and Motherwell's Stephen Robinson have been installed as the front runners to take over at Hearts after Craig Levein was sacked. (The Herald)

Former Hearts midfielder Gary Mackay has branded the decision to keep Craig Levein on the payroll at Tynecastle despite sacking him as manager as the worst decision in the history of the club. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein's fate as Hearts manager was sealed by the paucity of Saturday's performance in losing to St Johnstone and the depth of anger expressed by travelling fans as they dropped to second bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Rangers captain James Tavernier does not think that Craig Levein's departure as Hearts manager will have a detrimental impact on the Edinburgh side in Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against the Glasgow team. (The National)

Livingston manager Gary Holt has branded Scott Allan a cheat and demanded the midfielder be banned for diving to win the penalty that hauled Hibernian back into Wednesday's game that eventually finished 2-2. (Daily Record)

Striker Vakoun Bayo has been named in Ivory Coast's Under-23s African Cup of Nations squad despite Celtic manager Neil Lennon saying he is facing potential knee surgery. (Daily Record)

Celtic fans have set up a "football against fascism" fundraiser to undermine a Uefa fine against the Glasgow club. (The Scotsman)

Rangers fans have been criticised over a "sick and shameful" video mocking Celtic captain Scott Brown and deceased former Celtic player and manager Tommy Burns. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has declared himself ready to start Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Celtic, the 26-year-old having marked his return from long-term injury with a goal as a substitute against Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News, print edition)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has hailed under-fire Derek McInnes as the club's best manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. (Daily Star, print edition)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has broken into the Chelsea first team two years after leaving Rangers, admits he goes to watch his former club at every opportunity. (Evening Times)