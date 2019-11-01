Women's Champions League: Glasgow City hero Lee Alexander still pained by World Cup exit

Lee Alexander made a series of saves against Brondby to take the game to penalties

Lee Alexander says her match-winning performance in taking Glasgow City to a second Women's Champions League quarter-final still does not make up for Scotland's painful World Cup exit.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper saved three penalties in a shoot-out win over Brondby following a 2-2 aggregate draw.

It came five months after her spot-kick save in a must-win game against Argentina was ruled out because of VAR.

"It's still there and it will be for a long time," she said of the pain.

"But I've had enough experience in that situation and I felt confident. As a goalkeeper, there's nothing to lose going into a penalty shoot-out."

Alexander does regard reaching the quarter-finals as "one of the highlights" of her career and a "more impressive" achievement than City's progress to the same stage in 2015.

"This one is sweeter," she told BBC Scotland. "The way that football has developed in the last four or five years and the money that is going around, to reach the last eight is incredible."

Arsenal and Paris St-Germain, who put City out the last time they made it to the last eight, also won their ties on Thursday to join Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, holders Lyon and Wolsburg in the draw to be held on 8 November.

Glasgow, who have already clinched their 13th consecutive Scottish league title, became the only side not financed by a top senior men's club to reach this season's quarter-finals despite losing the home leg 2-0 at Petershill Park.

"I'm disappointed on the night to lose, but what an incredible achievement when you see all the teams that are in the last eight and Glasgow City is one of them - you kind of pinch yourself," Alexander said.

"I think it's huge. We speak about role models all the time in Scotland and, if people can see what we've achieved and understand the magnitude of it, I think that's a great start."

Arsenal 'friends' are potential opponents

Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 8-0 - 13-2 on aggregate on Thursday

City were thumped 8-0 on aggregate by PSG in their last quarter-final and potentially could find themselves up against an Arsenal side captained by Scotland midfielder Kim Little and with international team-mates Jennifer Beattie, Emma Mitchell and Lisa Evans also in the squad.

"We have a lot of friends at Arsenal, but I don't really have any preference," Alexander said. "It is something to look forward to. Our new league season will be kicking in."