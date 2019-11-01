National League news - November 2019

Neil Smith's Bromley started November top of the National League despite only winning two of their past six games

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 November

Dover Athletic have signed Cyprus Under-21 forward Ruel Sotiriou, 19, on a "short-term" loan from Leyton Orient.

Sotiriou made three National League appearances for the O's in the 2017-18 campaign.