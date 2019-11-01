Granit Xhaka: Arsenal boss Unai Emery will not pick midfielder against Wolves

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says captain Granit Xhaka will not be in the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Wolves.

Xhaka reacted angrily to being booed by home fans when substituted in last Sunday's draw with Crystal Palace.

After facing criticism in the aftermath, the Swiss international said he "reached boiling point" as a result of threats to his wife and daughter.

Xhaka has started all but one of Arsenal's league games this season.

