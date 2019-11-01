Manager ins and outs - November 2019

Nathan Jones was the month's first managerial casualty - sacked by Stoke on 1 November

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for November will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.

To read the list for October, visit the ins and outs page.

Premier League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Unai Emery 23 May 2018 Arsene Wenger Aston Villa Dean Smith 10 Oct 2018 Steve Bruce Bournemouth Eddie Howe 12 Oct 2012 Paul Groves Brighton & Hove Albion Graham Potter 20 May 2019 Chris Hughton Burnley Sean Dyche 30 Oct 2012 Eddie Howe Chelsea Frank Lampard 4 Jul 2019 Maurizio Sarri Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson 12 Sep 2017 Frank de Boer Everton Marco Silva 31 May 2018 Sam Allardyce Leicester City Brendan Rodgers 26 Feb 2019 Claude Puel Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 8 Oct 2015 Brendan Rodgers Manchester City Pep Guardiola 1 Jul 2016 Manuel Pellegrini Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 19 Dec 2018 (as caretaker - 28 Mar 2019 on permanent basis) Jose Mourinho Newcastle United Steve Bruce 17 Jul 2019 Rafael Benitez Norwich City Daniel Farke 25 May 2017 Alex Neil Sheffield United Chris Wilder 12 May 2016 Nigel Adkins Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl 5 Dec 2018 Mark Hughes Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino 27 May 2014 Tim Sherwood Watford Quique Sanchez Flores 7 Sep 2019 Javi Gracia West Ham United Manuel Pellegrini 22 May 2018 David Moyes Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo 31 May 2017 Paul Lambert

Scottish Premiership Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aberdeen Derek McInnes 6 Apr 2013 Craig Brown Celtic Neil Lennon 26 Feb 2019 Brendan Rodgers Hamilton Brian Rice 31 Jan 2019 Martin Canning Heart of Midlothian Craig Levein 28 Aug 2017 Ian Cathro Hibernian Paul Heckingbottom 13 Feb 2019 Neil Lennon Kilmarnock Angelo Alessio 16 Jun 2019 Lee McCulloch Livingston Gary Holt 24 Aug 2018 Kenny Miller Motherwell Stephen Robinson 15 Mar 2017 Mark McGhee Rangers Steven Gerrard 4 May 2018 Graeme Murty Ross County Steven Ferguson & Stuart Kettlewell (co-managers) 24 Apr 2018 Owen Coyle St Johnstone Tommy Wright 10 Jun 2013 Steve Lomas St Mirren Jim Goodwin 28 Jun 2019 Oran Kearney

Championship Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Barnsley TBC Daniel Stendel Birmingham City Pep Clotet 20 Jun 2019 Garry Monk Blackburn Rovers Tony Mowbray 22 Feb 2017 Owen Coyle Brentford Thomas Frank 16 Oct 2018 Dean Smith Bristol City Lee Johnson 6 Feb 2016 Steve Cotterill Cardiff City Neil Warnock 5 Oct 2016 Paul Trollope Charlton Athletic Lee Bowyer 6 Sep 2018 Karl Robinson Derby County Phillip Cocu 5 Jul 2019 Frank Lampard Fulham Scott Parker 28 Feb 2018 (as caretaker - 10 May 2019 on permanent basis) Claudio Ranieri Huddersfield Town Danny Cowley 9 Sep 2019 Jan Siewert Hull City Grant McCann 21 Jun 2019 Nigel Adkins Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa 15 Jun 2018 Paul Heckingbottom Luton Town Graeme Jones 7 May 2019 Nathan Jones Middlesbrough Jonathan Woodgate 14 Jun 2019 Tony Pulis Millwall Gary Rowett 21 Oct 2019 Neil Harris Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi 28 Jun 2019 Martin O'Neill Preston North End Alex Neil 4 Jul 2017 Simon Grayson Queens Park Rangers Mark Warburton 8 May 2019 Steve McClaren Reading Mark Bowen 14 Oct 2019 Jose Gomes Sheffield Wednesday Garry Monk 6 Sep 2019 Steve Bruce Stoke City TBC TBC Nathan Jones Swansea City Steve Cooper 13 Jun 2019 Graham Potter West Bromwich Albion Slaven Bilic 13 Jun 2019 Darren Moore Wigan Athletic Paul Cook 31 May 2017 Warren Joyce

League One Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Accrington Stanley John Coleman 18 Sep 2014 James Beattie AFC Wimbledon Glyn Hodges 23 Oct 2019 Wally Downes Blackpool Simon Grayson 6 Jul 2019 Terry McPhillips Bolton Wanderers Keith Hill 31 Aug 2019 Phil Parkinson Bristol Rovers Graham Coughlan 6 Jan 2019 Darrell Clarke Burton Albion Nigel Clough 7 Dec 2015 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Bury Paul Wilkinson 2 Jul 2019 Ryan Lowe Coventry City Mark Robins 6 Mar 2017 Russell Slade Doncaster Rovers Darren Moore 10 Jul 2019 Grant McCann Fleetwood Town Joey Barton 2 Jun 2018 John Sheridan Gillingham Steve Evans 21 May 2019 Steve Lovell Ipswich Paul Lambert 27 Oct 2018 Paul Hurst Lincoln City Michael Appleton 20 Sep 2019 Danny Cowley MK Dons Paul Tisdale 6 Jun 2018 Dan Micciche Oxford United Karl Robinson 22 Mar 2018 Pep Clotet Peterborough United Darren Ferguson 26 Jan 2019 Steve Evans Portsmouth Kenny Jackett 2 Jun 2017 Paul Cook Rochdale Brian Barry-Murphy 3 Apr 2019 Keith Hill Rotherham United Paul Warne 5 Apr 2017 Kenny Jackett Shrewsbury Town Sam Ricketts 3 Dec 2018 John Askey Southend United Sol Campbell 22 Oct 2019 Kevin Bond Sunderland Phil Parkinson 17 Oct 2019 Jack Ross Tranmere Rovers Micky Mellon 6 Oct 2016 Gary Brabin Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth 8 Nov 2012 Gary Waddock

League Two Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Bradford City Gary Bowyer 4 Mar 2019 David Hopkin Cambridge United Colin Calderwood 19 Dec 2018 Joe Dunne Carlisle United Steven Pressley 16 Jan 2019 John Sheridan Cheltenham Town Michael Duff 10 Sep 2018 Gary Johnson Colchester United John McGreal 4 May 2016 Kevin Keen Crawley Town Gabriele Cioffi 7 Sep 2018 Harry Kewell Crewe Alexandra David Artell 8 Jan 2017 Steve Davis Exeter City Matt Taylor 1 Jun 2018 Paul Tisdale Forest Green Rovers Mark Cooper 9 May 2016 Adrian Pennock Grimsby Town Michael Jolley 2 Mar 2018 Russell Slade Leyton Orient Carl Fletcher 16 Oct 2019 Ross Embleton (interim) Macclesfield Town Daryl McMahon 19 Aug 2019 Sol Campbell Mansfield Town John Dempster 14 May 2019 David Flitcroft Morecambe TBC Jim Bentley Newport County Mike Flynn 9 May 2017 Graham Westley Northampton Town Keith Curle 1 Oct 2018 Dean Austin Oldham Athletic Dino Maamria 19 Sep 2019 Laurent Banide Plymouth Argyle Ryan Lowe 5 Jun 2019 Derek Adams Port Vale John Askey 4 Feb 2019 Neil Aspin Salford City Graham Alexander 14 May 2018 Anthony Johnson & Bernard Morley Scunthorpe United Paul Hurst 13 May 2019 Stuart McCall Stevenage Mark Sampson (caretaker) 9 Sep 2019 Dino Maamria Swindon Town Richie Wellens 13 Nov 2018 Phil Brown Walsall Darrell Clarke 10 May 2019 Dean Keates