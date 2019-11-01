Aberdeen finally have training facility 'to be proud of' - Derek McInnes

Sir Alex Ferguson opened the Cormack Park facility this week

Aberdeen's new £12m Cormack Park complex means they no longer need to "shy away" from discussing training facilities with potential signings, says Derek McInnes.

Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson opened the training base and youth academy on Wednesday, saying it could help take Aberdeen to "the highest level".

And McInnes believe it can be a game-changer in recruitment and development.

"It is great now we have something of this quality," the Pittodrie boss said.

''Obviously players sign for a club for many reasons, but if the financial package is similar elsewhere, then I do think having modern facilities like I have here at Cormack Park is going to be very important to us.

"We used to avoid having the conversation with players when they asked about training facilities and shy away from it.

"Now we have a facility here that we can be proud of, not only in the professional part of it, but throughout the academy it is a real shot in the arm."

The new facility boasts three professional training pitches, two floodlit 3G surfaces and two grass parks, as well as a training pavilion and groundsman's accommodation.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis believes it represents a huge step forward.

"It is going to make a huge difference from the first-team point of view," Lewis said. "We get the immediate benefit of the first class pitches compared to what we have been used to. But it is fantastic for the club and for the young lads coming through to improve as players."